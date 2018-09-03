SEARCH SITE BY TYPING (ESC TO CLOSE)


Blackforest Motel
has been awarded Agoda’s Customer Review Award for 2024

Our commitment to outstanding service has resulted in excellent reviews, reflecting the hard work and passion our team invest daily. This award is our way of recognizing and celebrating what we do for Our guests.

Blackforest Motel
for Eternal Romantics

The Black Forest Motel in Macedon, provides quiet, quality accommodation, with an emphasis on comfort, cleanliness and service.

Blackforest Motel image

Our Pledge To Our Guests

Blackforest Motel image

Friendly Service

Friendly staff with great local knowledge.

Blackforest Motel image

Free Book Ahead Facilities

Book online or simply call the office to make your next booking.

Blackforest Motel image

Affordable And Guaranteed Tariffs

Reasonably priced accommodation in the macedon ranges.

Clean Comfortable Accommodation

Our rooms are clean and comfortable.

Blackforest Motel image

RELAX & UNWIND

Hotel Features

Spacious units including family rooms
Full en suite
Queen / King size beds
Add King rooms with Smart TV’s in rooms,so bring your Netflix password .
Add Wifi available in public areas
Add Daiken reverse cycle climate control in all rooms
Colour television
Bar Fridge
Tea & coffee making facilities
Free Self serve continental breakfast with all direct bookings
Free BBQ Facilities and use parks and gardens for all guests of the establishment
Ample Parking for small ,medium and full size Vehicles
Closest Motel to Hanging Rock
Close to local wineries and health spas
Only 35 minutes to Melbourne Airport

Black Forest Motel is proud to sponsor fantastic local clubs.

Black Forest Motel-Cheap accommodation in Victoria Australia

Black Forest Motel-Cheap accommodation in Victoria Australia

CONTACT US

Customer Support

+(03) 5426 1600
